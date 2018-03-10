Junior KDF officer commits suicide in boss’s presence

He pretended to be taking a shower

The Military Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have launched investigations to establish what led to a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier to commit suicide in Ruaraka on Thursday, March 8.

Senior Private James Mwangi attached to Moi Airbase who had absconded duty from March 5 is believed to have panicked when his senior and another police officer stormed his house on Thursday evening.

TUKO.co.ke established that the deceased’s boss identified as Captain Ondiek, accompanied by the duty officer Ruaraka police station went to the soldier’s house to check on him.

He welcomed them but immediately requested them to allow him to take a quick shower.

He got into the bathroom and opened the taps to dupe his boss and the police officer that he was taking a shower.

He instead picked an electric cable which he used to hang himself in the bathroom.

The two officers became impatient and called him out. He never responded. The two then forced the door open and found him hanging on the cable.

They took him to Moi Airbase clinic where he was confirmed dead.

The deceased did not leave any suicide note behind and the cause of suicide was not immediately established.

It is however suspected that the deceased could have taken his own life due to work related issues.

Elsewhere the same day, according to police reports, another Uber driver committed suicide in Kasarani.

John Chege 40 had left for work in the morning but four hours later went back to the house.

He fetched water and entered his bedroom. Later the househelp heard him groaning and called the wife.

The wife, Grace Kariuki, rushed to the house and took him to St.

Francis Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment. It is suspected that he took some insecticide.

He never left a suicide note and police have launched investigations into the matter.