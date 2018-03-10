Bahati warns blog about writing controversial stories about his family

Gospel musician Bahati has warned a local news website to keep off his family.

This is after the site published a story alleging that Bahati had ordered a DNA test performed on his daughter Heaven to verify her paternity.

“The DNA results were dropped at the flats where he stays and left in the custody of the person who was at the gate, because there were explicit instructions not to drop it at his house,” the site alleged.

In his response, Bahati warned the press to steer clear of his family, pointing out that it is private and sacred.

“Respect & stay away from my family! I know you’re doing all this gain readership but I think you are going too far with this” stated a seemingly infuriated Bahati.

“I have lots of respect for mature media and it’s okay to discuss Bahati and my music in any forum; but family is sacred don’t go there for the sake of making headlines” added the Ten Over Ten singer.

“Let this be the last time you’re riding with my family on a blog without proof. Don’t dare write nonsense about my daughter again,” he concluded.