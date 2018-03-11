Stop whining and support pact, DP Ruto tells Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula

NASA co-principals say they were not consulted over Uhuru-Raila meeting

Ruto told NASA co-principals who complained that they were not consulted over the meeting to accept the turn of events and support the move for the sake of uniting and developing the country.

“I want to ask our brothers who say they were not consulted, not informed or not told to accept the situation as this will help unite the country,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President praised the Uhuru-Raila pact saying it will end divisive politics and enable leaders to focus their energies on development issues.

Ruto spoke on Saturday at Tabor Hill Catholic Spiritual Centre in Nyahururu town, Nyandarua County.

He said the meeting should now put to an end the chapter of political competition.

“As leaders we should support the efforts by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga who met last Friday in uniting this country. We must now bring to an end political competition.”

Ruto told leaders to play a greater role in eradicating politics based on ethnic, religious and political affiliations, saying elections ended last year and that it was time to concentrate on development.

“Its now an opportunity for all leaders to focus their energies on implementation of development projects especially the Big Four- manufacturing, affordable housing, access to healthcare and food security,” Ruto said.

Several elected Jubilee leaders were present during the event.

They include Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Michael Muchira (Ol Joro-rok) and David Kiarao (Ol Kalao).

Others were Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia) and John Kinyua (Laikipia).

Murkomen said he was optimistic that the meeting between the President and Raila will bring to an end the ‘secession and resist’ kind of politics that have been common with the Opposition.

“The latest development will give us the opportunity as a country to engage in politics of development and unity.”

Murkomen praised Raila for taking the bold move to work with the government and urged Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi to consider doing the same.