Raila’s ODM regroups after shoddy performance in 2017 elections

The number of party MPs have fallen from 100 in 2013 to the current 60

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is taking a chance with youthful leadership for his party three years after a similar effort produced what is seen as below par performance.

In 2015, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) unveiled what looked like an energetic youthful leadership to re-energise the party ahead of the 2017 polls.

It included John Mbadi as chairman, Paul Otuoma as vice-chair, Ababu Namwamba as secretary general, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as deputy party leader, Elizabeth Ongoro as deputy secretary general, and Junet Mohamed as director of elections.

A general feeling within the party that the team failed and Mbadi never quite fitted in Henry Kosgey’s shoes is said to have informed the move to set up a taskforce to review the party’s performance in 2017 polls.

The taskforce membership includes Catherine Mumma (chairperson), Prof Larry Gumbe, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra, Alfelt Gunda and Tony Moturi as secretary (ex-officio).

The team has been tasked with providing an honest review of the 2017 election and chart a way forward for ODM to ensure the party wins more seats in future elections.

It is also mandated with reviewing the party’s performance in 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections with specific reference to processes and procedures.

“As you are aware, the National Governing Council of the party met on February 23, 2018 at Orange House and among the resolutions passed was the establishment of a panel of eminent party members to conduct a review of nomination and election rules, nomination structures, review of party ideology, electoral platforms and coalition building and management,” ODM’s new secretary general Edwin Sifuna said.

In 2013, the party had about 100 MPs. In 2017, the number fell to just over 60, a situation blamed on the party’s leadership.

In the new line-up, lawyer Edwin Sifuna is the ODM secretary general. Zani – the former secretary general – replaces Ongoro as deputy secretary general.

Joho and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya retained the two positions of deputy party leaders.

Mbadi remains the ODM national chairperson with two deputies: Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera.

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori replaces the late Grace Mboja as the new secretary for special programmes and social Welfare while former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito was appointed the new secretary for national security to replace Sirisia MP John Waluke who ditched ODM.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is the new secretary for international affairs after former Taita Woman Representative Joyce Lay joined Jubilee.

Noah Kala is the new director of campaigns and politician Steve Mbogo – who lost the Starehe seat – is secretary for science and technology.