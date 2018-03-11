Mombasa: 3 selfie-takers dead at wedding as septic tank caves in

Up to 16 people were treated at a local facility

Three people succumbed to injuries on Saturday, March 10 night after a septic tanked collapsed at a wedding ceremony in Mishomoroni, Kisauni – Mombasa County.

TUKO.co.ke understands the victims who died while receiving treatment at a local hospital included three minors aged between 14 and 16 and one adult.

According to area residents, four other victims are still receiving treatment at the Coast General hospital, Jocham hospital and Said Fathma hospital.

It is reported the tragedy struck at around 6:30 pm when the victims were sitting on the septic tank to see the bride when it collapsed.

“Over 10 people were sitting at the septic tank taking selfies when it collapsed,” Hillary Rizi said.

Witnesses who were at the wedding said about eight people managed to escape on time before the floor covering the septic tank completely caved in.

Seven people, however, could not manage to react on time and sunk into the pit when the concrete slab that cover the septic tank seemingly couldn’t bear their weight.

Fire fighters who took more than four hours to conduct the rescue operation confirmed that no one was still trapped by the end of the operation at around 10 pm.