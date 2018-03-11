Duale outlines fate of ODM after Uhuru-Raila pact

The return of official opposition?

National Assembly Leader of Majority has stated that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) should be named the official opposition party after the meeting between its leader Raila Odinga and President.

Addressing journalists in Garissa, Duale noted that ODM as a party had resilient leaders who could check and hold the Jubilee administration accountable to ensure it delivers its mandate to Kenyans.

“Let ODM act as the official opposition and we Jubilee act as ruling party,” Duale stated.

The Garissa Township MP maintained that the Opposition and Government could have different opinions and ideologies but their core mandate should be to work together and unify the country.

“For the interest of the country and for our people let us now follow the examples of the two leaders so that on matters of national interest we speak the same language,” Duale stated.

Meanwhile, Garissa Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who are allied to NASA affirmed that they supported the decision by Raila to work with the President and unify the country.

Speaking at a press conference, the Ward Representatives maintained that President Kenyatta and the opposition leader had demonstrated true statesmanship by choosing to put the country’s interest first.

Minority Leader Mohamed Ali Sheikh stated that Raila’s move was bold and it would help heal and reconcile Kenyans.

The MCAs further defended the NASA leader for agreeing to meet with President Kenyatta without the other principals.

In their argument, the MCAs stated that Odinga had represented other NASA leaders just as the President had represented other Jubilee leaders.