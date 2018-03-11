Eve D’Souza (Varshita) opens up about her carjack, rape ordeal

Eve D’Souza, one of the most creative Kenyan personalities, has spoken extensively about a carjacking and rape ordeal that she was subjected to by two men in June 2005.

The media personality, radio presenter, and actress says it took her almost 10 years to heal and that it is her job that enabled her to get over the experience. She said:

“I went for one counselling session but I didn’t go back. It wasn’t for me. I instead dived into work and radio was my therapy. It took me longer to get past the attack this way. It happened in 2005 but I didn’t fully feel heal until around 2014.”

She said that the experience had her made me a stronger and more determined woman. She also observed that she could handle anything thrown in her path. But she does admit that her love life suffered as a result.

She said:

“I’ll admit that to this day, I am very cautious about love. It takes a while for me to feel safe in the situation, but I think that’s better in the long run anyway. At the moment there is no Mr. Right but it’s still early in the year, so you never know. The way my family approaches relationships is until it is dead serious I don’t want to introduce anyone. My self-esteem has always been based on my career and not on relationships. It’s not like I’m dying to show off a man.”