I don’t chase after men anymore, Akothee remembers her past

Admits to running after her baby daddies when she was pregnant

Wealthy singer Akothee drove her fans to tears when she narrated her bitter troubles of the past and how she had to overcome them.

The gorgeous mother of five in a nostalgic post seen by TUKO.co.ke revealed how she had to chase after absent baby daddies while she was heavily pregnant.

Her uplifting post further explained that her bitter ordeals gave rise to her hustling spirit forcing her into building a better future for herself and her kids.

“Behind every smiling woman there is broken little girl ! With this pregnancies I chased the owners till I got tired !when I woke up from my dreams and realised that I use less energy to chase my dreams than chasing men !” She wrote.

Akothee had on numerous occasions stated how her mzungu baby daddy, Markus, had put her through hell and back during her pregnancy.

According to her, her former lover had even asked her to get rid of her unborn child citing that he wasn’t ready to become a father.

The determined but heartbroken mother gave birth to her son and toiled day and night to raise him ad his siblings.

Just recently, she was bouncing back and forth legal proceedings to try and block her baby daddy from taking away her sons.

Her dedicated fans stood with her through the process as they asked her to hang in there and fight tooth and nail for her beloved child.