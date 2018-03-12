Octopizzo throws shade at Khaligraph Jones on social media

Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones have a complicated relationship. The two rappers have been in a supremacy battle the last few years with subtle back and forth comments. The two target the same audience with their catchy and often witty lines.

But there is clearly a lot of animosity as Octopizzo has come out to diss the rapper. This time around Octopizzo has accused Khaligraph Jones of being a copy and paste artist. According to Octopizzo, the rapper has never come up with an independent idea, since he is so used to riding on peoples creativity.

Well, this comes shortly after the rapper announced he will be dropping an album soon and surprisingly Papa Jones also revealed details about his impending album. And Octopizzo is not happy at this fact as he decided to diss Khaligraph Jones

In a post shared by the musician on his Instagram, he wrote saying;

“Ambieni ile raia ya kuCopyPaste kila kitu akopi hii pia 😂😂 GANGGANG #Apantambua #PAST link on Bio #deer #hunting #fashion #album #dropship #travel #alexanderwang #style #newmusic #originalcharacter #king #8 🔑🤴🏾🔑.”

The photo is also very illuminating as he is seen holding up a horned animals skull. Uhhhh! Is he Illuminati? How will this beef end? Will Khaligraph be forced to eat more raw liver to show that he ain’t one for the intimidation?