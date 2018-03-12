NASA MPs’ security and passports reinstated

Nasa leaders have started reaping the benefits of the deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa chief Raila Odinga.

The security of Nasa Members of Parliament was restored on Monday and their cars returned. It is expected that all Opposition leaders will get their security details today.

Passports that had been confiscated will also be returned immediately and the cases against businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his father Maina withdrawn – the two are facing charges over Jimi’s possession of firearms.

The government took tough steps to suppress the National Resistance Movement after Raila had himself sworn-in as the People’s President on January 30.

His allies suffered the consequences as some were arrested and others temporarily blocked from leaving the country. Lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported but he is determined to lead the resistance and has opposed Raila’s deal with Uhuru.

Uhuru and Raila pulled a shocker on their closest allies in a surprise deal that is likely to radically alter the country’s political equation.

The unity pact could significantly change politics in Kenya ahead of 2022, analysts say.

While Raila’s move immediately punctures Nasa’s push for electoral justice, there are mixed feelings within Jubilee too, where analysts say Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid will be affected.

In a join press conference at Harambee House in Nairobi on Friday, the President and Opposition boss noted Kenya has suffered enough because of ethnic division.

Uhuru assured the public of a new political beginning noting they had an opportunity to extensively discuss matters affecting Kenya.