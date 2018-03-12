PLO Lumumba slams journalists over Uhuru-Raila Harambee house meeting

Shallow press

By
Kenyans
-
SHARE
PLO Lumumba
Professor PLO Lumumba. PHOTO: THE STAR

PLO Lumumba on Sunday expressed his disappointment towards journalists over how they covered President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga’s meeting at Harambee House on Friday.

Speaking during an interview on KTN News, Lumumba divulged that journalists did not analyze the whole situation as is expected of them.

Raila Odinga_Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta greets Opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance after addressing a news conference at Harambee House in Nairobi, March 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

Lumumba exclaimed: “I am disappointed by the journalist here. Instead of focusing on real substantial issues surrounding the pact, they opted to highlight the personalities involved.”

READ:  Mombasa: 3 selfie-takers dead at wedding as septic tank caves in

He, further, stated: “They would have done a better job by focusing on issues that involve the country. The situation in Kenya currently. How will the country move forward after the pact? There as so many pressing concerns to look into through the Friday act.

Commenting on the Uhuru- Raila meeting that took place at Harambee House, the orator mentioned that there was nothing new that was told to Kenyans during their presser held by the duo.

READ:  The government is broke, Treasury CS Rotich now admits

However, he applauded Raila Odinga for taking the right decision to negotiate with President Kenyatta.

Additionally, he claimed that the only benefit of the meeting is cooling the political temperatures in Kenya after the muchly contested electioneering period.

Lumumba, like most Jubilee leaders, called upon the other NASA principals to join hands with their leader for the long-term health of the country.

READ:  It is a calculated risk, Raila Odinga's adviser on Uhuru meeting

PLO also expressed that it is time that Kenyans should liberate themselves from the belief that politicians are demigods.

He insisted that Kenyans ought to start analysing situations beyond what is presented to them by the media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR