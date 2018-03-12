PLO Lumumba slams journalists over Uhuru-Raila Harambee house meeting

PLO Lumumba on Sunday expressed his disappointment towards journalists over how they covered President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga’s meeting at Harambee House on Friday.

Speaking during an interview on KTN News, Lumumba divulged that journalists did not analyze the whole situation as is expected of them.

Lumumba exclaimed: “I am disappointed by the journalist here. Instead of focusing on real substantial issues surrounding the pact, they opted to highlight the personalities involved.”

He, further, stated: “They would have done a better job by focusing on issues that involve the country. The situation in Kenya currently. How will the country move forward after the pact? There as so many pressing concerns to look into through the Friday act.

Commenting on the Uhuru- Raila meeting that took place at Harambee House, the orator mentioned that there was nothing new that was told to Kenyans during their presser held by the duo.

However, he applauded Raila Odinga for taking the right decision to negotiate with President Kenyatta.

Additionally, he claimed that the only benefit of the meeting is cooling the political temperatures in Kenya after the muchly contested electioneering period.

Lumumba, like most Jubilee leaders, called upon the other NASA principals to join hands with their leader for the long-term health of the country.

PLO also expressed that it is time that Kenyans should liberate themselves from the belief that politicians are demigods.

He insisted that Kenyans ought to start analysing situations beyond what is presented to them by the media.