Kenyans turn against Moi over Israel medical trip

Kenyans can be so unforgiving especially when it comes to matters of failed leadership. Former President Moi has not been spared from this wrath.

Hours after Moi was flown to a hospital in Tel Aviv on Sunday, March 11 to seek a second opinion on his knee, Kenyans took to social media to express their anger following the move.

The knee is reported to be a source of discomfort for the old man since he underwent a surgery last year at the Agha Khan hospital following an accident in 2006.

Kenyans on the inter-webs accused the retired president of having failed to provide Kenyans with a better health care in his 24-years tenure as the president of the republic.

They claimed the old man could not afford better treatment within the country as a result of his failed governance.

Here is a compilation of what Kenyans think about Mzee’s trip to Israel for treatment and a tour to historical sites.

CPA Kiriama (@ekiriamas): Former president Daniel Moi flies to Israel for a knee check up means he knows that he was a shit president in a shithole country, he could not encourage those Israelis put up a good hospital in Kenya #shitholecountry.

A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti): Curious to know if anyone from former President Moi’s Family has ever been treated at Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital or ever attended Moi University….both institutions names after Moi.

Nafis Mohamed. (@Nafisnovic): Former President Daniel Arap Moi brought Kenya to its knees in every aspect of governance, Now He has a Knee Problem that requires him to be treated at Televiv Hospital, If Only Moi fixed Our health Care System, this Medical Tourism to Televiv Wouldn’t have happened.

Atanas (@atanasi_): Daniel Arap Moi was a President of Kenya for 24 good years. He did absolutely nothing to improve our falling health care system, instead he used the opportunity to amass wealth and screwed up Kenyan economy. He’s now running to Israel for a simple medical check up. What a Shame!!

Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban): Even retired Kenyan President Daniel Moi has no faith with KNH. He’s flown privately to Israel for knee surgery and medication. KNH could wrongly have amputated the Nyayo Philosophy from his famous Rungu.

Yoyocial (@yoyocial): Daniel arap Moi aka M01 is taken ill to Israel. He left a very ill nation after 24 years of utmost MISRULE. Yes, he did. The end!

Collo ™ (@Collins__Kibet): I wish the retired President Daniel T. Arap Moi quick recovery as he visits Telaviv for further medication on the knee problem. Moi shaped this country’s economic and social landscape when he was in power. Get well soon Abo..

pauline vata (@vata692): Sad that our former president Moi is seeking treatment abroad despite having 24 years to fix the system… He’s sick but will also visit historic sites in Israel..