Uhuru, Raila camps held secret talks for three weeks

Uhuru is said to have made the first call

President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga have been holding talks for the past three weeks – a move that had been highly kept secret.

It has been revealed that the two had been having talks with close allies and aides of the two leaders behind closed doors.

Only a few members from both political divide and senior intelligence officials were aware of the on-going talks.

According to a report by Sunday Standard, Uhuru succumbed to pressure from both his camp, religious leaders and international community concerned over a divided nation.

The talks, began about three weeks ago when the President called Raila. Since then, there has been a bout of activities that culminated in the deal on Friday, March 9.

Its is reported that the President’s close family -former First Lady Mama Ngina and his younger brother Muhoho – had been keen on Uhuru’s legacy, which to them would only be achieved with a united country.

The report indicated that Kenyatta’s family had sent fillers to the NASA leader.

Raila’s wife – Mama Idah Odinga – who is said to have been reluctant to have Raila undertake the controversial oath, on January 30 was also instrumental in the talks.

Some Jubilee insiders had been pushing for the President to approach Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, but the President opted to talk to Raila.

After the Friday talks, the President elected to appoint a senior spy, Ambassador Martin Kimani who heads the National Counter Terrorism Centre, to fine tune the dialogue with Raila’s ally and lawyer Paul Mwangi.

The Dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has been met with mixed reaction from both politicians and their supporters with eyebrows raised over State house referring to Raila as “His Excellency”.

Addressing the press, ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi termed the meeting as a selfish deal meant to please foreign states.