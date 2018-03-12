Kenyan on the run after stealing KSh 137 million in Dubai (PHOTO)

The identity of a Kenyan man who recently made worldwide headlines after stealing KSh 137 million in Dubai has finally been revealed.

TUKO.co.ke has learnt that the man, who has been on the run following the heist has been identified as Charles Karanja.

His identity was released by Dubai security agents who also shared his photos.

Photos of Karanja excited quite a number of Kenyans on social media, with many praying that he gets off the hook.

Reports from Dubai intimated that the guard intercepted a vehicle ferrying money at a mall in Dubai on Saturday, March 3 then proceeded to flee.

The vehicle was supposed to take the money to an ATM.

As reported by TUKO.co.ke earlier, Karanja who was working as a security guard, distracted his colleagues before making away with the money.

Karanja is said to have lied to his colleagues that he had gone to the restroom but was not seen again after that.

It is then when his fellow guards knew they had been robbed.

A manhunt for Karanja who is of Kenyan descent was launched by Dubai authorities, with his whereabouts remaining a mystery.