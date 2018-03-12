Ndii calls for ceasefire and suspends People’s Assembly

Says no negotiations happened prior to Raila-Uhuru pact

Nasa has suspended the People’s Assembly following the talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Steering committee chairman David Ndii said: “We have accepted and we acknowledge that its better to reason together than alone.”

“We are therefore suspending the peoples assembly process,” Ndii said in a press conference at Okoa Kenya offices on Monday.

The Nasa strategist said they have impressed upon the leaders for the unity process to be honest truthful and courageous.

“…the process will acknowledge that tribalism is not a name but a means used to acquire power,” he said.

Speaking on behalf the People’s Assemblies, Ndii commended Raila and Uhuru for agreeing to end the fights over last year’s elections.

“A nation is shared…this is the glue that holds us together…we must commend the two leaders because we have not had leaders do that in the past.”

But Ndii said the coalition will not hesitate to resume the process should the deal between the leaders be breached.

He said no negotiation had taken place leading to the memorandum between Uhuru and Raila.

“The memorandum is an individual initiative by the two leaders. As friends and compatriots, we are remaining vigilant and we ask Kenyans to join hands so that we can do this together.”

The assembly was launched by Nasa leader Raila Odinga last year having disputed the presidential elections held in August and October.

Principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) were part of the plan.

It was here that the Opposition announced that it will swear in Raila and Kalonzo as the Peoples’ President and Deputy President on January 30.

Fast forward to last Friday, Raila and Uhuru reached a deal ending the antagonism that characterised what turned to be Kenya’s longest election season.

The two leaders agreed to set out the path for national healing and reconciliation, but they are yet to define the structure the of the said talks.

Their action prompted mixed responses from their supporters. While others welcomed the idea, key Nasa members expressed scepticism.

Most affected are Nasa principals who cried foul for being left out of the Uhuru-Raila negotiations.

They called for a meeting on Monday at Athi River to chart the coalition’s path going forward.