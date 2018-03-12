Miguna comes up with grand plan to save NRM after Raila betrayal

Says Kenya has been under organised elite deception

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna made a major announcement on the way forward after the Uhuru-Raila deal.

Declaring that the “mythical destination of the Kenyan elite is not the destination of the rest of Kenyans,” Miguna took issue with what he termed as the duping of the commoners by the elite to serve their personal, individual and family interests.

According to Miguna, a time has come “to break free from the culture of subterfuge, lies and mythical spells of the immoral elite.”

Miguna who appeared to be angered by the ongoing development and took particular fault with the Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He lamented the unexpected development “Some of the leaders who have stood for positive, transformative change have suddenly and inexplicably abandoned us. Those who claimed to be fighting for us have joined the merchants of impunity.”

Terming the move as the fortification of the “enemies of the people,” Miguna stated that it was time to break loose from the emptiness of the elite PR stunts and regarded the calls of “unity and reconciliation” poisoned chalice intended to kill a ripe revolution.

Going forward, Miguna indicated that the movement would be led by men of integrity instead of deceptive leaders who made empty promises.

In his view, Kenya has been under organised elite deception, plunder and confusion since independence a situation that he declared would end on his planned return on March 26.

In what appeared to be a major shift from the previous NRM ideology that expressed resistance against the Jubilee government, Miguna rallied support from all Kenyans who lived in squalor, faced economic hardships and police brutality together.

“It doesn’t matter if we are Luo or Kikuyu, Kalenjin or Kamba, Luhya or Maasai, Ekigusii or Pokomo,” he stated expressing the opinion that majority of Kenyans were united by poverty, exploitation, oppression and anguish.