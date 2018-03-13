Chyulu Hills: Death reported in Mombasa road gas explosion

Truck transporting the commodity was involved in an accident

One person was killed and three others injured when a gas tanker collided head-on with a truck near Mtito Andei on Tuesday morning.

The fiery collision happened at 2am on Nairobi-Mombasa highway at Chyulu Hills.

The three were taken to hospitals in Voi and Kibwezi townships, according to Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim.

According to Mr Maalim, the gas tanker heading towards Nairobi, was driving on the wrong lane when it collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction.

Occupants of a third lorry, which rammed the wrecks, escaped unhurt.

“The gas tanker burst into huge flames and its driver died on the spot,” Mr Maalim the Nation on phone.

The accident caused a blockade on the busy road, prompting the police to advise motorists to avoid the road.

However, Mr Maalim said that police had since cleared the wreckages and opened up the road.

In December 2017, the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway was closed for almost 12 hours after a massive gas leak from a tanker at Gitaru, near Kikuyu.

The leak was attributed to malfunctioning of a lid on the tanker.

This contrasted with a disaster in 2016 in Naivasha when a lorry carrying petroleum products from Mombasa to Kampala rammed several vehicles before bursting into flames.

Some 39 people died and scores of others were seriously injured in the crash that hit international headlines.