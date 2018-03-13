Orie Rogo Manduli’s Nairobi home raided by thugs, dogs killed

Police are looking for thugs who raided politician Orie Rogo Manduli’s Nairobi home and killed her two dogs in an attempt to steal.

The gang tried to get into the Karen home on Monday night but were detected by the dogs which they later poisoned.

A guard on duty also heard the commotion and raised alarm before the thugs escaped on foot.

Nothing was stolen from the compound. Police say they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which a man committed suicide by slitting his throat in Buruburu area, Nairobi.

The man is said to have left a note saying he was tired with life.

But police say they are investigating to know if he was killed.

In Embakasi, a man was lynched after he tried to rob pedestrians in the area.

He was in the company of accomplices when an alarm was raised. This alerted a mob that killed him while the rest escaped.