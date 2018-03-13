A first as Jubilee, ODM MPs unite to back Uhuru-Raila deal

Say they will engage each other on the basis of mutual respect.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the ruling Jubilee Party have agreed to unite and work together in a bid to support a deal signed between thier respective leaders Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a series of communications seen by TUKO.co.ke on their respective Twitter pages, the ODM and Jubilee Party said they will be engaging each other on the basis of mutual and national respect.

This comes barely a week after President Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga held a meeting that shocked the whole country on Friday, March 9 where they emerged and declared they had shelved their personal interests for the sake of the nation.

“The ODM Party welcomes the promise of a brave new Kenya, rising from the pathologies of an era that must cease to exist. In this, we look forward to constructive engagement with the @JubileePartyK in line with the path taken by H. E @UKenyatta and H.E @RailaOdinga,” said a Twitter post by the ODM party.

In agreement, the Jubilee Paty sent out a Twitter post and retweeted the ODM’s saying the two parties would work together in support of their leaders.

“In line with sentiments expressed by H.E. @UKenyatta and the Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga, @JubileePartyK will do everything possible to engage with the @TheODMparty in the context of mutual respect and National interest,” said the Jubilee Party.

The major announcement by the two main parties comes as other NASA affiliate parties — Amani National Congress, Wiper and Ford Kenya — accepted the deal with reservations and mistrust.

The NASA co-principals agreed to back the deal after their summit meeting in Athi River on Monday, March 12.

United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres supported the deal between Raila and Uhuru exuding confidence that the agreement would be a success.