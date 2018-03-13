NASA is dead, Kalonzo only wants to use Raila Odinga -Ngunyi

Kalonzo Musyoka
NASA principal and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the their members' meeting at Panari Hotel in Nairobi, January 17, 2018. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula are scavangers clinging on Raila Odinga’s coat for political survival, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi said in his analysis.

In his weekly analysis of the political situation in the country after the historic and secretive meeting between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 9, Ngunyi also said that NASA had outlived its usefulness and needs to be disbanded.

Mutahi Ngunyi
Political Scientist Prof Mutahi Ngunyi. PHOTO: COURTESY

He branded Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula as vultures hovering around Raila waiting for him to die politically so they can feed on his carcass to remain relevant in the country’s politics but Raila had outsmarted them.

According to Ngunyi, Raila knows that the trio have been leeches and that he knows he does not need them in 2022 reason why he went to seek out Uhuru.

Nasa leaders address the press after the meeting in Athi River, March 12, 2018. PHOTO: TWITTER

To him, demands by the trio for an all inclusive dialogue is a bid to remain relevant as he explains that Raila is the dialogue and having already reached out to Uhuru, there is no more dialogue.

As earlier reported by TUKO.co.ke, Ngunyi warned Uhuru to be careful with Raila based on what happened to retired President Daniel Moi when he accepted the opposition chief into KANU.

Uhuru Kenyatta_Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga when the two met at Harambee House on March 9, 2018. PHOTO: PSCU

Ngunyi spoke as the NASA principals held a meeting where they assured supporters that they were still united and that Raila had briefed them of his meeting with Uhuru.

