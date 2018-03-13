Jubilee MPs defy DP Ruto’s directive, to go on with CS Kariuki’s impeachment

MPs are determined to table an impeachment motion today against Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki despite opposition from top leadership in the National Assembly.

Kariuki sent Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave following an incident where doctors at the hospital performed brain surgery on the wrong patient.

Speaking to the Star yesterday one of the MPs pushing for Kariuki’s ouster bid said they have already notified the Speaker over the move and that the motion will be tabled today.

“We are tabling the impeachment motion which has been signed by 150 MPs. We are however still not decided on who will table it on the floor of the House,” the Jubilee lawmaker who requested not to be named said at Parliament buildings.

But Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali said the initiative was rushed and inconsistent with the Laws of Parliament.

Washiali said the legislators should have channeled the matter through the National Assembly Health Committee.

“The MPs are rushing the matter just the way the CS herself rushed by sacking Koros. If we keep on impeaching everyone instead of exploring the mechanisms set in the Law, then we will not have any Cabinet,” Washiali.

The Constitution requires at least a third of the 349 members of the National Assembly to append their signatures to meet the threshold.

In the petition, the MPs have accused Kariuki of “abuse of office and cross violation of rules and regulations”.

Koros and an officer in charge of clinical affairs were sent home to pave way for investigations.

National Assembly’s committee on Health has since promised to open an inquiry into the confusion at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Chairperson Sabina Chege called on the MPs to give her committee a chance to investigate the matter before rushing to impeach the CS.

She said her committee which will use one week to investigate the matter will invite the CS, suspended KNH CEO Lily Koros , the doctor who performed the surgery and the board among others to shed light on what transpired

“We should not be quick to judge, let us allow investigations to take place after a week we will write a report and table it in Parliament. Colleagues should therefore give us a chance to investigate the matter,” Chege said.