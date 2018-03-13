Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli flaunts her swanky living room [PHOTOS]

The heavily pregnant anchor will soon be spending a lot of time there

Heavily pregnant Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli recently opened the doors to her house for all and sundry to see.

The revered TV personality who is expecting her second baby is known as one of the most private, rather secretive media personalities in Kenya.

However, the News anchor recently broke her norm and gave her fans an exclusive sneak peek of her swanky living room as she looked forward to spend more time there during her maternity leave.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 12, evening, Lillian Muli shared a series of photos showing off her classy living room, characterized with expensive furniture and other pricey stuff.

”Home is where the ❤️ is” she captioned one of the photos.

Judging with the photos seen by TUKO.co.ke, it is clear the riveting TV girl is a big fan of colour brown.

From her seats, to her curtains, to the walls and other details such as the dining table and stools, everything looked classy and warm.

From the look of things, Lillian Muli does not play small. She may not have a mansion but her ‘little’ humble abode is clearly not a cheap affair.

Lillian Muli has recently been sharing details about her private life with her fans on social media,contrary to a couple of months ago when everything used to be under wraps.