Meet socialite Shaniqwa’s hot girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Shaniqwa whose real name is Kelvin Mwangi, has managed to carve a niche for himself in the flooded showbiz industry and always portrays the life of Kenyan female socialites.

The witty comedian has been lying low like an envelope of late and let’s hope hajaisha kama kamisi as Kenyans would put it.

Well, off the screen, Shaniqwa is a romantic man and the lad seems to be in love with a sexy woman identified as Naomi Jemutai.

The lass has been sharing photos of her and Shaniqwa together enjoying some quality time and on Valentine’s day, she showered the comedian with love in a message that read:

“Its him, my best friend,my love,my encouragement,mu source of joy….just everything that i need….happy valentines love.”

Shaniqwa and his bae have become the talk of the town and don’t be surprised to get an invite to their wedding very soon.

Btw, Naomi is Samantha in comedian MCS Tricky’s viral video: