Ex KTN anchor Joy Doreen Biira welcomes second child

Former KTN reporter and news anchor Joy Doreen Biira welcomed her second bundle of joy weeks after flaunting her growing baby bump to her followers.

Her effort to keep the news of the latest member of her family under wraps was fruitless as her former colleagues who visited her at the hospital broke the news.

“Behold! Kisses for the boy! @joydoreenbiira congratulations! Am one happy person! I was here, I took the photo!” wrote her former colleague Dennis Onsarigo.

The eloquent news anchor is now a proud mom of two boys. Together with her husband Newton Kungu, they welcomed their first son in December 14, 2014.

Doreen put an end to her five-year career at KTN as a reporter and news anchor in December 2017 after she picked up a new role.

She now works as the advisor, Strategic Communications at the ministry of Mining.

Besides working at KTN, Doreen was also the East African correspondent for Deutsche-Welle (DW) TV, a role she took over from Edith Kimani in January 2017.