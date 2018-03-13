Diamond ameona hii? Zari Hassan spends time with the special people in her life

On Valentine’s day this year, followers of the once-upon-a-time celebrated power couple Diamond Platnumz and Zari were shocked to find out that they were no longer an item.

But unlike many who sit back and cry a river waiting for miracles to happen, Zari doesn’t seems to have gone through this.

The mother of five picked up the pieces and apart from managing her ex-husband’s businesses, she has been taking care of her children singlehandedly now that her Diamond has never reached out to her nor visited his family down in South Africa.

Zari, who recently revealed that she was going to start her own show, has been hitting the gym ahead of her Dubai Easter holiday with her family. Unfortunately Diamond won’t be part of the squad.

Over the weekend, Zari, who seems to have found solace in the word of God, went to church for the second time after breaking up with the Tanzanian superstar. Zari with four of her children attended a church service in Pretoria before heading to a food joint where they treated themselves to a nice meal. She documented family’s day out on social media and here are photos of her children summarising how they spent their weekend.

Here are the photos:

Zari’s third born son Quincy is thankful for having the businesswoman as a parent and on Mothers day, he wrote to her this message:

“Happy women’s day to the best mother in the world 🌎 and to all amazing women out there. May god continue blessing you. I love you mummy @zarithebosslady thank you for all you do for us 😍💕❤😘.”