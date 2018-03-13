Noordin Mohamed Haji: President Uhuru Kenyatta picks new DPP

The ball is now in the MPs' court

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday appointed Noordin Mohamed Haji as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Through his Twitter account, he stated that he forwarded Haji’s name to Parliament for approval.

“I have conveyed to the National Assembly the nomination for vetting and approval of Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General; and Noordin Mohamed Haji as Director of Public Prosecutions,” he stated.

Prior to his appointment, Haji was the National Intelligence Service (NIS) deputy Director.

Haji is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

The President has also presented the names of Harry Kimutai and Alfred Cheruiyot as PS nominees for Livestock and Correctional Services, respectively.

“I have sent to Parliament the nomination for vetting and approval Prof Fred Sigor as PS Irrigation; Jerome Ochieng as PS ICT; Susan Komen as PS East African Community; and John M. Omenge as PS Mining,” he added.

He appointed Eng. John Musonik (Petroleum and Mining); Hassan Noor Hassan (Sports); and Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi (Environment) to the post of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Richard Titus Ekai; Eng. John Okuna Ogango; and Wilfred Machage were also nominated by the Head of State for an Ambassadorial post.