2022 calling: DP William Ruto meets Meru leaders

Days after calling on politicians to shelve campaigns for the 2022 elections, Deputy President William Ruto heigtened his own bid to get hold of the vote-rich Mt Kenya by holding meetings with leaders from the region.

The DP on Tuesday,March 13 met with several MPs from the vote rich Meru county under the guise of discussing development matters.

This comes in the wake of appointment of former Meru governor Peter Munya as the Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community and Northern Corridor Development.

Munya was the biggest threat for Ruto in Meru as the former governor had also declared he would vie for the presidency in 2022.

The CS remains non committal as to whether he will go for the top seat in 2022 or not. Ruto has been traversing the whole country as he seeks to win support for his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto is seen as the automatic Jubilee flagbearer in the 2022 elections after President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his second term in office.

On Tuesday, February 27, the DP held a meeting with leaders from Kiambu County at his Karen residence home office where it is believed the discussion touched on 2022 succession politics.

The leaders included Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba and Kabete MP Githua wa Macukuku among others as reported by TUKO.co.ke.

Earlier, Ruto had been assured by Nyeri County leaders that they would support him for the presidency as appreciation for throwing his weight behind Uhuru for two terms.

And on Tuesday, February 20, the DP met with a section of leaders from Nyeri County led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega at his Karen residence.

And during his latest meeting with legislators from Meru County, Ruto said that it was time for leaders to speak with one voice in order to achieve sustainable development.

“It is imperative that we speak with one voice and ensure unity of purpose so that we can deliver on the Big Four agenda.

This will set us on a path to sustainable development and shared prosperity,” he said.