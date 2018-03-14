ODM dares Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula to leave NASA

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) appears to be stamping its authority in NASA if statements made by deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya are anything to go by.

Oparanya sent a warning to other parties within the coalition saying Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta were the major presidential candidates last year.

“As far as ODM is concerned, Uhuru and Raila were the major presidential candidates last year. They met as individuals.

“This has nothing to do with NASA. The three other NASA leaders have their own parties. They can decide whether or not to back the deal.

“If they bolt, it will have no impact on the current deal,” the Kakamega governor was quoted by Standard.

There was talk that ODM may also decide to abandon the coalition but Amani National Congress (ANC) chairman Kelvin Lunani dared them to leave saying the coalition would still stand.

There is a mistake that Kenyans are making. People are imagining that if you are not with Raila, you are with Uhuru. This is a pure lie.

“There is a silent majority that sees others as alternative leadership.

“There is an agreement that states that NASA stands unless three parties withdraw. So if ODM quits, the three will still remain in NASA and build a formidable coalition,” he remarked.

Elsewhere, ODM leaders on Tuesday ordered Daily Nation to issue an apology to them.

Speaking during a presser after their Parliamentary Group meeting, Siaya Senator James Orengo called on the media to ensure that they report discussions and deliberations of any meeting accurately.

Highlighting the headlines used by Daily Nation on Monday and Tuesday consecutively, Orengo directed: “For the Nation, two headlines in a row. Completely giving a different picture. You owe it to us to put that state of affairs clear and apologise.”

Orengo exclaimed that if they do not apologise they will assume that there is someone pushing for an agenda against ODM.

The Senate Minority leader further noted: “It does not serve the interests of the public or any person to report what has happened on the sidelines of the meeting instead of what happened in the meeting.”

Emphasising on how the media has covered the turn of events since Odinga met Kenyatta on Friday at Harambee House, Orengo condemned the media for focusing on what happened outside Monday’s meeting, claiming that those reports originated from sources not present in the talks.