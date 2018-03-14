Flambo lawyer Kipkorir questions Uhuru’s pick for DPP

Says he is a ghost lawyer

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Tuesday questioned the appointment of Noordin Haji as new Director of Public Prosecutions.

Through a tweet, Mr Kipkorir demanded to see the CVs of all applicants and how they scored during the interview.

“Chapter 6 is the Heart of Our Constitution: It demands Integrity, Transparency in Public Service.

“Let the DPP Selection Panel publish the CVs of all shortlisted Applicants and how each Panelist scored each Applicant. No lawyer seems to have heard or know Noordin Haji,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday appointed Noordin as the new DPP.

Through his Twitter account, he stated that he forwarded Haji’s name to Parliament for approval.

“I have conveyed to the National Assembly the nomination for vetting and approval of Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General; and Noordin Mohamed Haji as Director of Public Prosecutions,” he stated.

Prior to his appointment, Haji worked at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) where he rose up through the ranks to become a Deputy Director.

At least 10 candidates were interviewed by the panel chaired by University of Nairobi law don Elizabeth Muli.

The team conducted the interviews on Thursday and Friday before forwarding the three nominees to State House.