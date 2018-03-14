David Ndii softens stand on Uhuru, lauds Raila deal

But rules out working for Jubilee

By
Nation
-
SHARE
David Ndii_Okoa
NASA strategist David Ndii at Okoa Kenya offices on January 18, 2018. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

The head of Nasa technical team, Dr David Ndii, Tuesday described the agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as a first step in fulfilling the Opposition’s manifesto.

Dr Ndii said the implementation of the manifesto would however need to be monitored by Kenyans, most likely by the civil society, so that those leading it are kept on their toes.

READ:  Raila Odinga a no-show at NASA summit, sends Orengo
Uhuru Kenyatta_Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA head Raila Odinga. /PSCU

“We have achieved a lot of our objectives. Our agenda has been adopted by the leaders. I am prepared to walk away from this. I wanted to put this agenda on the table and it is finally on the table,” said Dr Ndii in an interview on Citizen TV.

He said he would provide whatever support is needed but ruled out working with the Jubilee in any other role.

READ:  Kindiki reveals plot by Raila to scuttle Uhuru succession plan

Dr Ndii said the agreement’s acknowledgement of division along ethnic lines as an issue that needs to be addressed was satisfactory to those behind Nasa’s manifesto.

David Ndii_James Orengo
NASA strategist David Ndii (in red shirt) with colleagues at DCI HQ when he was released on December 4, 2017. PHOTO: TWITTER

“My focus has been that we debate this issue, and that has happened. I have achieved my objective. We are very lucky that we have two leaders, and they are the sons of the founding leaders and they are ready to discuss the issue,” he said.

READ:  Uhuru-Raila pact giving DP Ruto and his people sleepless nights

Dr Ndii was part of the team which headed the people’s assembly, whose activities have been suspended.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR