David Ndii softens stand on Uhuru, lauds Raila deal

The head of Nasa technical team, Dr David Ndii, Tuesday described the agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as a first step in fulfilling the Opposition’s manifesto.

Dr Ndii said the implementation of the manifesto would however need to be monitored by Kenyans, most likely by the civil society, so that those leading it are kept on their toes.

“We have achieved a lot of our objectives. Our agenda has been adopted by the leaders. I am prepared to walk away from this. I wanted to put this agenda on the table and it is finally on the table,” said Dr Ndii in an interview on Citizen TV.

He said he would provide whatever support is needed but ruled out working with the Jubilee in any other role.

Dr Ndii said the agreement’s acknowledgement of division along ethnic lines as an issue that needs to be addressed was satisfactory to those behind Nasa’s manifesto.

“My focus has been that we debate this issue, and that has happened. I have achieved my objective. We are very lucky that we have two leaders, and they are the sons of the founding leaders and they are ready to discuss the issue,” he said.

Dr Ndii was part of the team which headed the people’s assembly, whose activities have been suspended.