Narok-Mai Mahau road closed at Suswa

The busy Narok – Mai Mahiu Road has been closed after a section of it collapsed after heavy rains and the resultant flooding.

This means no motorist can use the busy road from Narok to Mai Mahiu after the section in Karima area, Suswa, sank with floods weeping away one schoolgirl whose body is yet to be found.

Three other students from a local secondary school were saved from being swept away and taken to hospital.

Search for the missing girl is underway.

Police moved to the scene and blocked the road directing motorists to alternative routes to avoid the gulley measuring about four metres wide and six metres deep.

Motorists from Homa Bay, Kuria, Migori Kisii, Bomet and Narok headed for Nairobi were advised to use Kericho- Nakuru route the same as those from Nairobi.

Local administrators said the incident had affected many activities including schooling.

Traffic commandant Samuel Kimaru said they had mobilsed personnel to help in directing motorists on the affected route.

“Let those using the road heed directives from police. It is dangerous to ignore directives because the road is completely cut,” he said.

The rains have caused massive damage on the section of the road in the last weeks as torrents from nearby hills rage downstream.

The meteorological department has warned heavy rains will continue in many parts of the country, causing flooding.