Kanu dismisses reports that Moi is dead

Says he is responding well to treatment abroad

Retired President Daniel Moi was flown to Israel for treatment in his knee earlier this week and on Tuesday, KANU issued a statement on his progress.

KANU revealed that Moi had improved significantly and would be back home soon.

“His Excellency Daniel Arap Moi is doing well and responding well to treatment. He is also jovial and in high spirits and should be home soon,” stated the party on Twitter.

The former President was accompanied by his son – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his physician Dr. David Silverstein.

The Senator had on Saturday asked Kenyans to pray for his father as he went out for the medical checkup.

According to Dr. Silverstein, the visit to Israel is meant to seek a second opinion on his knee problem.

Gideon further revealed that Mzee Moi would use his time in Israel to visit the country’s historical sites.

The former President who has enjoyed good health since leaving office 2002 allegedly developed the knee problem after his car was involved in a head-on-collision on July 30, 2006, at Rukuma View Point, Limuru.

He was hospitalized shortly at Nairobi Hospital after the accident that involved his Range Rover and a Nissan Pick-up.

Moi is the longest-serving Kenyan President, having served for 24 years.