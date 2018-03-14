Kavuludi wants the infamous traffic department scrapped

The National Police Service Commission has backed the proposal to scrap the traffic department due to rampant corruption involving officers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i proposed the disbandment following complaints of massive graft. The Traffic Act has to be amended for the proposal to sail through.

NPSC Chairman Johstone Kavuludi noted that about 10 per cent – or at least 400 – of officers in the traffic department were sacked after their vetting.

He said this indicates the department, which is the face of the service, is most affected by corruption.

In the other departments, those who failed the vetting represent only five per cent, he said in Eldoret on Tuesday.

“Based on the findings of the vetting and other considerations touching on integrity, a proposal has been made to scrap the traffic department,” the police service commission boss said. “Traffic duties will be realigned like other normal duties in the service.”

Earlier, Kavuludi noted that it is traffic police officers who members of the public use to gauge the entire service.

“This is because they are the ones mostly seen on road,” he said but added that commanders will be deploying any officers in the service to carry out traffic duties.

Kavuludi says 4,347 police officers have been vetted so far and that 433 have failed.

The NPSC chair says 81 officers from the traffic department refused to present themselves for vetting and are also considered to have failed the vetting.