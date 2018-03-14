VIDEO: Khaligraph Jones – ‘The Khali Cartel’

Dickens Njau
Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones. PHOTO: BIGGESTKAKA

Current stats at 12:36 hours, March 14, 2018; YouTube views 86,623, trending at number 15… 4.9K likes, 121 dislikes.

What fans are saying:

Khaligraph Jones
The Khali Cartel by Khaligraph Jones poster. /INSTAGRAM

GitzVEVO: This song makes me feel like selling drugs I don’t have.

kevin koila: I listened to this song with my lizard 🦎 it’s a dragon 🐉 now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Oganga Khadudu: Na hii party si party kama mi siparticipate.I dont know who this KOB is, lakini ameua na akazika. Na hiyo resemblance na Khaligraph…

charles Ndungu: Khaligraph bona unaniletea shinda hivi..landlord alinipea warning kueka sauti kubwa.. Leo itabidi majirani wahame.

Khaligraph Jones_Range Rover
khaligraph Jones flaunts his Range Rover. /NAIBUZZ

Oganga Khadudu: Are we just gonna ignore the fact that Petra looks so edible💞❤💋👅👄.Oh,what about that chic that brings Khali the phone😰😱😲.

Josh Chawelson: This vocal rap makes me wanna go shake hands with Uhuru and Raila and tell them “Khaligragh Jones ndio anahitaji Tano Tena”.

charles Ndungu:
Me:hello hapo ni policestation
Police:Yea wat appening
Me:Kujieni khaligraphs amewasha tenaa.

Khaligraph Jones
The copycat? Rapper Khaligraph Jones. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Oganga Khadudu: Sagini is a great vocalist.Even in this track..But i just wish leo wangetoa part yake kwa hii ngoma tuachwe na bars pekeee.

Keith Jerome: Bars so heavy that 60 people had to like this upside down😊.

Gibson 254: Span you started off this quite mad
Don I love your flow. Bro you got some fire
Petra Nikki and Bardy got nothing on you. We love you 😍😍
Sagini yo so talented bro.

Be the judge of ‘The Khali Cartel’ by Khaligraph Jones:

