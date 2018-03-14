Nairobi Diaries star Mishi Dora mourns death of partner

Nairobi Diaries actress and socialite Mishi Dora is a sad woman after she lost her business partner and best friend in a nasty road accident.

According to Mishi who shared the news on her Instagram page, she was supposed to meet Brax her business partner who was also her hair dresser either on Wednesday or Thursday after he came back from Kisumu but that did not happen.

This comes just a month after the mother of three lost her father whom she described as someone who always saw the best in her no matter what happened and always encouraged her to get the best for herself.

“Life!!! What is LIFE??…. so this guy who happens to be my business partner and a friend calls me yesterday to check on me since he heard that I was rushed to the hospital, I tell him I’m stable but can’t talk much still.. He cuts the line on me after telling me that he’d better see me at the spa on Wednesday or Thursday when he is back from Kisumu where he was headed to at that very moment he was speaking to me… He was to work on my hair since he is the one that colored it and made me believe that I can look good in different colours besides black.. So at 7pm last evening I get messages and pictures of him involved in a terrible accident and that he is dead.. How?? Just how I’m I gonna stop your voice from playing on my head?? Why Brax?? Why now my friend @tha_salonguybrax .. I can’t question God.. He knows best.. R.I.P bro nobody knows tomorrow #RIP #touchofstyle,” she said in her post.