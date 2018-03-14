Julie Gichuru congratulates new DPP then deletes tweet immediately. Why?

Julie Gichuru is a very deliberate woman. She plans everything she does meticulously and with consummate guile and craft. That is one of the reasons she was able to reach the pinnacle of the news and entertainment scene. Also, her looks have not hurt her, I must say.

But she did something that many commentators found odd. She tweeted a message of congratulations towards a former classmate of hers, the new DPP.

She wrote:

“Congratulations to my University of Wales College of Cardiff law school classmate Noordin Haji on his appointment to Director of Public Prosecutions! Wishing you all the best as you serve the nation in this capacity.”

However, Julie quietly pulled down the tweet without offering an explanation on why she deleted the innocent message.

Noordin is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Mohamed Haji and is notably media shy owing to the nature of his job as the NIS deputy director.

The DPP nominee was first mentioned introduced to the public by journalist Mohamed Ali in the popular Jicho Pevu programme which focused on alleged ruthless methods Noordin was using against terror suspects.

His younger brother, Abdul Haji, gained international heroic status after he was captured on camera saving numerous of civilians while in the process of rescuing his brother who will now occupy the powerful office of DPP.