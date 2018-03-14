Akothee begs fans to pray for her amidst tough child custody battle

Baby daddy headaches

By
Tuko
-
akothee
Singer Akothee. PHOTO: KISSFM

Controversial singer Akothee moved her fans when she asked them to pray for her as she deals with her mzungu baby daddy.

Akothee has been involved in a bitter child custody battle with her ex prompting her to seek support from her fans on separate occasions.

Akothee
Akothee drinking to that.. /INSTAGRAM

In a touching message seen by TUKO.co.ke on Tuesday, March 13, the mother of five stated that all children deserve to be with their mothers.

She further revealed that she wasn’t going to peddle any lies during the court sessions just to ensure she taints her baby daddy’s image.

Her concerned fans held her hand as they asked her to keep heart during this turmoil and try her best not to lose her mind.

Akothee_sons
Akothee with her sons and daughter. /INSTAGRAM

“Good morning my lovely birds , please remember me & my family in your prayers this morning God bless you. God I know it’s you so why should I worry ? The children belong to a mother & God you know it , that’s why you planted the seed into a woman for you know we are patient and loving… I won’t fight nor defend! I wont give any lies as a testimony!” She wrote.

Akothee had given an account of how her jealous ex would only try to claim his kid whenever the musician was happily in love with another man.

Akothee
Akothee with her daughters. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

She also pointed out that he rarely provides for their son and that she did not understand why he wanted the child just out of the blues.

