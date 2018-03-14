Reprieve for motorists as petrol prices drop substantially

By 46 cents to be exact

The Energy Regulatory Commission has announced a 46 cents drop in the price of super petrol which will now retail at Sh107.46 in Nairobi.

In the latest price review, ERC increased the prices of kerosene by by Sh0.70 per litre. It will now retail at Sh77.45 in Nairobi.

Diesel also went up by Sh0.90 per litre retailing at Sh97.86 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, petrol will retail at Sh104.18, Diesel Sh94.59 and Kerosene at Sh74.68

In a statement on Wednesday, ERC said the changes followed a decrease in the landing cost of imported super petrol by 1.26 per cent per tonne.

In February, the Association of Petrol Station Dealers, Transporters and Wholesalers threatened to sue the ERC over fuel prices.

The traders accused the energy regulator of only publishing retail pump prices and not wholesale prices as required by the Energy Regulations 2010.

Association chairman Francis Wanyange said fuel prices were determined without public participation as required in the Constitution.

He said this has made traders to incur huge losses.