Nusu Mkate: Raila Odinga to receive special recognition in Parliament

Motion by ODM seeks to celebrate pact with Uhuru

Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga. PHOTO: KENYANS

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi will on Wednesday file a motion in Parliament seeking to commend the pact made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Members of Parliament (MPs) will debate the motion and upon agreement, the House will give special recognition to the two leaders and commit to support the agreement.

John Mbadi
ODM Chairman John Mbadi. PHOTO: HABIL ONYANGO/THE STAR

According to the motion, the MPs will support the objective of the initiative dubbed “Building Bridges to a new Kenyan Nation”.

“Aware that this extraordinary opportunity will enable Kenyans to face and address the challenges currently faced, and openly and honestly discuss successes and failures and finally formulate and implement the necessary corrective measures for the country to move forward.

“Recognising that, the initiative by the two leaders made on March 9, 2018, on ‘Building Bridges to a new Kenyan Nation’ and aimed at ensuring an all-inclusive and cohesive Nation will require facilitation and support from all arms of government and relevant institutions,” the proposed motion read in part.

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets Opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance after addressing a news conference at Harambee House in Nairobi, March 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Opposition legislator listed the motion as “party-sponsored” which means it will be given priority in the House business for the day.

The proposed motion further observed that a commendation would help to resolve ethnic and political differences in Kenya.

“Ahead of and immediately after the 2017 General Election, Kenya witnessed a number of political upheavals including and not limited to the demonstrations and hate speech which threatened to polarise the country along political and ethnic differences.

Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga during the party’s NGC on February 23, 2018. PHOTO: TWITTER

“Now, therefore, the thanks of this House be recorded in commending the two distinguished leaders for providing leadership in the patriotic task of promoting unity, peace and harmony in the country and initiating the move towards ‘Building Bridges to a new Kenyan Nation’.

“This House commits itself to support and advance, within its mandate, the aims and objectives of the initiative of ‘Building Bridges to a new Kenyan Nation” the motion urged.

