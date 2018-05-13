Diana Marua, Bahati finally unveil daughter’s face [PHOTOS]

Showbiz power couple Bahati and Diana Marua have finally unveiled their daughter’s face.

They were blessed with the bundle of joy on Valentine’s Day this year and named her Heaven Bahati.

Bahati’s wife gave birth at the Karen Hospital.

Heaven Bahati was officially unveiled on Pace Africa’s official page and she is beautiful. Below are more pics.

Other celebrities who hid their babies’ faces for quite a while include; Janet Mbugua, Brenda Wairimu, Avril, Bridget Shigadi, Pierra Makena, comedianNjugush, Paul Ndichui, just to mention but a few.

Bahati’s daughter was discharged from hospital a few days ago and his wife penned a touching message to their bundle of joy, which read:

“We are overwhelmed by the massive support, prayers and kind words ushered to us and especially to Baby Heaven! Seeing my baby unable to be herself, my jokes didn’t make her smile and neither did the kisses was heartbreaking. He who is above is Greater and Mighty, He answers prayers! Today, my baby is back to her gear like never before, joyful and playful on another level. Thank you God and Much appreciation to all of you who prayed with us and supported us. We will be discharged later in the day! Just as His done it for my Daughter may Healing be a portion to all the sick children I’ve seen here and to those out there as well @HeavenBahati you are a strong girl, we love you Much! 💕..”