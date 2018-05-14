Moha Jicho Pevu accused of betrayal after supporting DP Ruto

Mohammed Ali
Nyali MP Mohammed Ali. PHOTO: KENYATODAY

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali’s move to throw his weight behind Deputy President William Ruto pissed off a section of Kenyans, when a video of him endorsing the leader emerged.

Moha Jicho Pevu as he is known, had on Sunday, May 13, accompanied Ruto in a tour to Trans Nzoia county where they joined other local leaders at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kitale.

William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto. PHOTO: CITIZEN

It was here that the former investigative journalist famed for his hard-hitting Jicho Pevu exposes, pledged his support for the DP, a move that left his followers divided right in the middle.

“Politics is not for the monarchy where leadership rotates around members of the royal family. Peasants like us will also have to produce a leader. How many will support Ruto? Thank you. 2022 will be time for William Samoei Ruto,” he declared.

But Kenyans could hear none of that, given his fierce criticism against UhuRuto in the build up to the 2017 General Election. He sold himself as a social justice defender among the youth and may espoused him calling out the Jubilee top leadership over corruption.

Majority argued the first time lawmaker who ran on an independent ticket had let down his supporters.

The MP’s campaigns which oozed hope were majorly anchored on promise to use his expertise in investigative journalism in unearthing rot in government.

Two-time presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida was one of those who claimed the legislator’s change in tone and body language was enough evidence that he had disappointed people who had hope in him.

William Ruto_Mohammed Ali_
DP William Ruto, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and others take a chopper ride. /TWITTER

“Moha has turned out to be an embarrassing disappointment. His campaign was based on giving hope to the people and promising to take Jicho Pevu to the Parliament.

“At some point, he even said that his only enemies were Uhuru and Ruto. Ironical how he now supports DP,” he tweeted.

In 2017, at a NASA rally in Tononoka grounds in Mombasa, Moha declared Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta were his biggest enemies in the fight against wanton corruption.

Not once, he claimed the two Jubilee leaders had turned Kenya into a man-eat-man nation in which a few individuals run the economy.

