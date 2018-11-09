Museveni bans Babu Owino from Uganda

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been blacklisted by the Ugandan government, effectively banning him from visiting the country.

ZIPO.co.ke has come across a letter authored by Uganda’s Internal Affairs Minister General Haji A.J. Odongo, advising CS Monica Juma that the MP now needs special clearance to cross the border.

“The purpose of this letter is to make it known that Honorable Babu Owino is officially declared as persona non grata within the borders of Uganda and will not be permitted entry without special clearance from the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” it reads in part.

The vocal politician is accused of engaged in activities to undermine the government of Uganda and its “legitimately elected” President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the Minister, Babu was involved in the subversive activities of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“During Bobi Wine’s visit to Kenya last month, Babu hosted Wine in a number of functions and events. The duo uttered inflammatory and seditious words against the democratic and legitimate rule of President Yoweri Museveni,” General Odongo noted.

He further warned that any person found aiding or abetting the violation of the directive would be in contravention of a legal order and would face the law.

A persona non grata, which Babu has now been labelled, is a diplomacy term where a foreign person who is entering or remaining in a particular country is prohibited by that country’s government.

It is the most serious form of censure which a country can slap a person, especially one who ordinarily enjoy diplomatic immunity from arrest and other normal kinds of prosecution.

In a quick rejoinder on social media, Babu mocked Museveni, warning him that kitaeleweka!, a term used locally to show defiance.