Sacked Joey Muthengi cries on live TV [VIDEO]

She bid her fans and colleagues goodbye during her last assignment on Citizen TV..

It is official! Gorgeous television host and anchor Joey Muthengi is no longer an employee of Citizen TV.

Joey has been synonymous with the station’s hit television show ’10 Over 10′ since its inception, and did co-hosting duties with the very wild Willis Raburu.

In an emotional last appearance on the musical show on Friday night, Joey announced her exit and thanked everybody she worked with and the fans.

“So this is my last 10 Over 10 show. You may have read things, but I just want to clear the air because am not going to say this again.” She said but didn’t really clear the air.

Adding, “I wanna thank my producer Alex who gave me this opportunity and my co-host wild Willis and everyone who has been working behind the scenes.”

And as with any other goodbyes, Joey could not hold her tears even after promising minutes earlier that she was not going to shed one.

As reported earlier on ZIPO.co.ke, Joey was shown the door by the Royal Media Services over a contract with a rival firm.

The lass has been appearing in Betin commercials, a betting firm that competes with her now former employer’s Shabiki, effectively creating a conflict of interest.

Apart from her fans, one other person who was hit really had by her departure was Mr Raburu who admitted on the show that he had been fighting the idea that that was her last episode.

As documented earlier on ZIPO, Willis has contemplated quitting Citizen TV (many times) but admitted she, Joey, encouraged him to stay.

But as fate would have it, it is she who has left the station while he is left to wonder who he was going to be paired with.

Joey did not reveal her next course of action but noted she was going to take a much needed break, relax and recuperate.

And of course enjoy her new found millions from the aforementioned lucrative deal that is rumoured to be seven figures.

The video courtesy of Citizen TV: