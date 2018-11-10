Uhuru hires Kalonzo Musyoka

ZIPO.co.ke has established that an unusual announcement will soon be made concerning a top NASA personality.

Reports have it, Wiper head Kalonzo Musyoka is set to be appointed a special peace envoy as Uhuru-Raila handshake goes full circle.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is seriously thinking about appointing Kalonzo as a special envoy whose duties will include mediating in conflicts both locally and internationally.

He let the cat out of the bag during the former Vice President’s father’s burial in Kitui on Friday, via a strong hint.

“..My brother Kalonzo should help us to bring the country together and peace for all Kenyans and even internationally. Every leader has something to contribute!” Uhuru said.

Kalonzo on the other hand sounded unusually excited, and suggested that he was open to Uhuru’s suggestion.. but we all know this kind of talk don’t just come from nowhere.

“I want to announce today that I will never be able to repay Uhuru for the respect he has shown to me and my family. From today, let no one separate me and my brother Uhuru. I have accepted to he his errands boy”. Kalonzo said.

This development comes a few months after Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru called for a ceasefire in a symbolic handshake amid growing tensions following a botched poll.

Leaders from across the political divide said during Mzee Musyoka Mairu’s burial that the March 9 handshake will help the country to progress.

“I am ready to walk with any leader who is wiling to change the lives of Kenyans,” Uhuru intimated, urging everyone to emulate the late Mairu.

On his part, Deputy President William Ruto described the late Mairu as “an outstanding Kenyan” worth celebrating and imitating.