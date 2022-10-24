Allan Kiuna daughter bashed for showing too much breast

Vanessa Kiuna Kovac, Bishop Allan and Rev. Kathy Kiuna’s daughter is a new mum and just recently held a photo shoot with the baby being the centre piece.

During the photo shoot however, Vanessa exposed too much boob while she posed breastfeeding her bundle of joy, Nia Gizelle Kiuna Kovac – heck it was the whole boob.

The photo has caused quite an outrage considering her parents are leaders in the Kenyan church circles.

The sweet photos courtesy of Sweet Dreams Photography, capture the happy Kovac family flaunting their mixed race daughter.

Robert Kovac – baby Nia’s daddy – was also pictured in an exclusive shot, he cutely holds the baby while bare chested.

Then there’s a third one that includes proud grandmother Kathy Kiuna as well as baby’s auntie Stephanie Kiuna who is Kiuna’s second born.

Vanessa and her South African husband Robert exchanged vows in a grand wedding just over nine moths ago. Saying the wedding that was attended by the who is who in the celebrity circles was wedding of 2015 would be an under statement.

Vanessa was also faulted during their wedding. She was accused of sporting a mermaid gown which showed too much skin on her thighs.

The adorable baby girl was born on Monday, September 5, 2016, and was announced by the Kiuna’s during a Sunday church service.