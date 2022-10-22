How alcohol downed Kenya’s biggest rapper Chris Kantai

We all loved him, didn’t we? What with hits like ‘Happy’ featuring Kenya’s biggest musical export to Norway – STL.

I remember the above mentioned song clearly, it’s easily one of the best hits of the noughties, hands down. He also released a couple of other memorable hits.

Kantai will be remembered as one person who influenced the Kenyan Hip Hop culture by making it cool to rap in English, even big shots like Khaligraph Jones owe it to him.

But then came the sad rumuor that Kantai was battling a dangerous demon – alcoholism. A demon that cost him dearly. He stopped making music and it didn’t take long before he slid into obscurity. So sad, just writing about it is killing me.

He was never heard after that and fans were left wondering what happened to the rapper who once oozed so much promise and greatness. But his ‘people’ squashed defended him saying Kantai wasn’t an alcoholic and that he hadn’t been booked into a rehab.

But recently, as Mpasho reports, troubling photos hit the web. And they’re not good ones. They show Kantai never really healed or at least recovered.

What makes it more saddening is the fact that Kantai recently attempted a comeback and fans felt their once favourite was back. It was awesome news for the local music industry.

He released a track with his successor Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones entirled ‘Ting Badi Malo’. A song many agreed was pure fire

But it was not to be! The photos in question show Kantai inside a dingy Keg joint sipping the cheap drink from a straw!