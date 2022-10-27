KNEC gives guidelines on how to use KCPE answer sheets

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the guidelines on the use of KCPE answer sheets just two weeks before the exams kick off.

he set rules include details on how to write one’s index number, name, and school name. Students are also expected to shade their school code, index numbers and responses.

The guidelines were issued via newspapers on Monday, October 17, and was signed by Acting KNEC CEO Mercy Karogo.

Also, school heads have been asked to use the sample answer sheet posted on KNEC’s website to guide candidates.

“Head teachers are asked to access the KNEC website to download the sample answer sheet and use it to drill the candidates” Karogo noted as quoted by the Star.

Head teachers should make sure that candidates:

– Use pencils with a dark shade and not biro or ink pens

– Do not put any other mark on the answer sheet other than what is required as indicated.

– Do not soil, tear or fold the answer sheet

– Use erasers in case of a correction, gently rubbing to avoid a tear.

Karogo also cautioned that the exam body will not take responsibility for errors arising from incorrect use of the answer sheet by candidates sitting for the exams.

KCPE is set to begin on Tuesday, November 1, a day after pupils are taken through rehearsals with the first paper being mathematics. The exams will take three days and will come to an end on November 3.