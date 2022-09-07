Kenyans wish Julius Yego quick recovery after accident

The government and Kenyans at large have sent get well soon messages to World javelin champion Julius Yego.

The athlete was involved in a high impact accident along Kapsoya road in Eldoret town on the night of Sunday, October 23.

“Wishing Julius Yego a quick recovery,” government spokesman Eric Kiraithe twitted early Monday.

Mathew Brian wrote: “We love you Julius Yego and we still need you ! Quickest recovery.”

Anthony Mshedu told Yego to get well soon as Kenya and the world needed him.

“Wish you well our champ Julius Yego a quick recovery. Get well soon,” a user said.

Another user named Munai Wesley ‏told him, “quick recovery Yego and thank God for his sustenance… those are minor bruises.”

Yego was admitted at the Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret Town where he underwent tests following the crash.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist was driving his brand new Toyota Prado along Kapsoya road near Equity Bank at around 10pm when the accident happened.

Yego rose to global prominence in 2012 after taking home the gold medal in Trinidad and Tobago, while still an Under 20 athlete, although a very talented one having won the world U-20 title just a few weeks before and becoming the youngest ever men’s javelin medalist in the history of the Olympics.

His star has continued to rise and has become an experienced international winning the Pan American title in 2015 as well as throwing an area record of 90.16m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne just a year months ago.

Details of the accident are yet to be released.