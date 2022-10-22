Alfred Mutua’s wife with kids, so adorable

When you’re a county’s first lady, social responsibilities become second nature, a necessity meant to improve the lives of citizens.

While people don’t take it kindly when acts of charity are publicised especially in the political spheres where the MPigs are seen as making themselves look good in exchange of votes, sometimes it is a necessary evil in order to shed light on worthy causes.

When not accompanying her husband Dr Alfred Mutua to public events, Lilian Ng’ang’a loves to hang around kids, especially the vulnerable ones. Well, some are relatives.

Ng’ang’a is following in the footsteps of the senior First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in the betterment of maternal health care if this photo is anything to go by.

Unlike most people who get carried away by the trappings of power, Mrs Mutua loves to visit the underprivileged kids just to give them a warm hug.

She loves getting up close and personal with the angels whenever she visits them.

She looks like it but she is definitely no trophy wife. See below as she champions an education cause.

Here is another one one getting up close with the kids. Unlike other county first ladies who wave from the sidelines thanks to their newly-acquired first lady titles (Which Njoki Chege thinks they should lose), Lilian loves to mingle with them.