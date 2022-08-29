Kenya mourns sprint champ Ian Mutuku

Kenya’s athletics fraternity is mourning the passing of an up and coming sprinter Ian Mutuku who passed away after collapsing at a hospital in Machakos on Monday, October 24.

According to a report by Tuko, his coach said the athlete had checked into Machakos Level 5 Hospital on Friday, October 21, with swells all over his body before his condition worsened.

He was only 19 years and his death is a big blow to Kenyan athletics as he had a bright future ahead of him.

It is also being reported that the athlete’s wife and their young son were also admitted at the same hospital.

Mutuku’s son was taken ill with kidney failure and the deceased had just visited the ward where his child was admitted before collapsing.

“When I left the Madoka Half Marathon, I came to visit him on Sunday and he was very healthy although his feet were swollen. He had been admitted together with the wife who was with their toddler in another ward,” the coach said as quoted on the website.

“At around 8am in the morning he had difficulties in breathing and after removing his oxygen mask, he woke up to go visit his child, it was as if he knew his end was near,” he added.

The coach said Mutuku collapsed and died barely five minutes later.

Mutuku indeed was a rising star in the sporting world. He is the 2013 400 metres national youth champion and also a silver medalist in the 2014 youth games.

He also posted promising results in the 2013 IAAF World Youth Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine and 2014 Olympics Youth Games where he finished fourth.

Below is a video of Mutuku speaking to a reporter after a race.